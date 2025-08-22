Left Menu

Markets Teeter as Powell's Speech Looms, Chinese Equities Surpass Milestone

Emerging market assets experienced a tense trading day amid anticipation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech. Chinese equities defied the trend, spurred by technology sector upgrades, while Polish equities and the forint faced declines due to domestic policy moves and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:56 IST
Markets Teeter as Powell's Speech Looms, Chinese Equities Surpass Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst anticipation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's address, emerging market assets remained largely stable on Friday, with Chinese equities leading an unexpected surge.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index advanced by 2.1%, reaching a peak unseen in over ten months, while the Shanghai Composite Index soared by 1.4%, marking a ten-year high fueled by technology stocks following DeepSeek's V3 AI upgrade. Meanwhile, conflicting reports of Nvidia pausing Foxconn's H20 AI chip work provided mixed signals to investors.

Elsewhere, Polish equities faced significant downturns amid government announcements of increased corporate income tax for banks, while geopolitical tensions with Ukraine affected Russian energy infrastructure, influencing market fluctuations in Central Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025