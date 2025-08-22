Maharashtra Gears Up for Grand Ganesh Festival Celebrations

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, announced on Friday that this year's Ganesh Festival will be celebrated statewide as the 'Mahayuti Government's State Festival.' The celebration is set to be grand with all state departments operating at full capacity. Pune will witness metro services running from 6 AM to 2 AM during the festival, including round-the-clock operation on the final immersion day.

Special arrangements are being planned for devotees of the 'Manacha Ganpati,' involving guidelines on boarding and alighting metro trains at specific stations. Discussions have emphasized commencing Ganesh mandal immersion processions early, maintaining respect for the esteemed idols. A positive dialogue surrounds the participation of traditional drum troupes and the unveiling of the official logo for the event marks a significant step forward.

The state has also decided to proceed with the Purandar Airport project, with land acquisition notices issued across several villages. Despite opposition, the government plans to settle disputes through dialogue, ensuring adequate compensation for affected families. Meanwhile, the Western Maharashtra rainfall situation is largely under control, with only Manikdoh dam reporting lower water levels, and crop assessments are underway to support affected farmers.

