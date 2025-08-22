Radiation's Lasting Legacy: The Unseen Struggles of America's Nuclear Workers

Steve Hicks, a long-time worker at the Y-12 National Security Complex, which played a pivotal role in the U.S. nuclear program, now finds himself fighting a personal battle against cancer. His ailments, linked to radiation exposure during his employment, compel him to take 30 medications daily.

Despite significant contributions to nuclear defense, Hicks and many other workers face bureaucratic hurdles in claiming compensation for radiation-related illnesses. The indefinite suspension of a key medical review board by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has left countless petitions unresolved, impacting thousands of lives.

Hicks continues to rally for recognition and assistance from lawmakers, emphasizing the pressing need for transparent and consistent support mechanisms for all affected nuclear workers. With the future of the compensation board uncertain, their struggles remain a stark reminder of the human cost of nuclear advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)