Left Menu

Radiation's Lasting Legacy: The Unseen Struggles of America's Nuclear Workers

Steve Hicks, a retired Y-12 worker, is battling cancer linked to radiation exposure and seeks support for fellow workers' medical bills. The suspension of a review board puts thousands of claims in limbo, leaving workers like Hicks without vital compensation and recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:41 IST
Radiation's Lasting Legacy: The Unseen Struggles of America's Nuclear Workers

Steve Hicks, a long-time worker at the Y-12 National Security Complex, which played a pivotal role in the U.S. nuclear program, now finds himself fighting a personal battle against cancer. His ailments, linked to radiation exposure during his employment, compel him to take 30 medications daily.

Despite significant contributions to nuclear defense, Hicks and many other workers face bureaucratic hurdles in claiming compensation for radiation-related illnesses. The indefinite suspension of a key medical review board by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has left countless petitions unresolved, impacting thousands of lives.

Hicks continues to rally for recognition and assistance from lawmakers, emphasizing the pressing need for transparent and consistent support mechanisms for all affected nuclear workers. With the future of the compensation board uncertain, their struggles remain a stark reminder of the human cost of nuclear advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025