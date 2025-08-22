Energy Strain: Russian Oil Flow to Hungary and Slovakia Disrupted Amid Ukraine Strikes

Hungary and Slovakia face a potential five-day suspension of Russian oil supplies after Ukraine struck a vital facility in Russia, escalating the energy conflict triggered by the ongoing war. The two EU nations have voiced objections to the phase-out of Russian energy, underscoring their dependency.

Efforts by the European Union to reduce reliance on Russian energy continue amidst Ukraine's demands for sanctions against Moscow. Both Slovakia and Hungary assert that their economies rely heavily on these imports, urging the EU to secure stable energy provisions even amidst geopolitical tensions.

Thursday's strike marked the second disruption in a week. Ukraine aims to stop Russian fuel exports, impacting Russia's economy. This is amidst a backdrop of mutual targeting of energy infrastructures by both Russia and Ukraine, with efforts aimed at quelling each other's economic and military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)