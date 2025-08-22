Left Menu

Centrum Capital to Sell Stake in Affordable Housing Arm to Weaver Services

Centrum Capital Ltd has agreed to sell its entire stake in Centrum Housing Finance Ltd to Weaver Services for Rs 430 crore. The sale is subject to various approvals. With over Rs 1,640 crore AUM and a broad customer base, CHFL will be significantly upscaled under Weaver's new leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:26 IST
Centrum Capital to Sell Stake in Affordable Housing Arm to Weaver Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Centrum Capital Ltd announced on Friday that it will divest its entire stake in Centrum Housing Finance Ltd (CHFL), an affordable housing finance business, to Weaver Services, a new-age lender, for Rs 430 crore.

The move, approved by Centrum's board, awaits shareholders, regulatory, and third-party approvals, the company stated.

On June 30, 2025, CHFL managed assets worth Rs 1,640 crore across 100 offices, serving over 18,000 customers with various loan offerings. The transaction involved E&Y as financial advisors and J Sagar Associates as legal advisors for CHFL, while KPMG and Khaitan & Co advised Weaver Services.

Jaspal Bindra, Executive Chairman of Centrum Group, expressed satisfaction with the agreement, highlighting Weaver Services' strong investment backing and capabilities in expanding CHFL's future operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025