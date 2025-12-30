Major Moves: Octopus Energy's Kraken Stake Sale, Lululemon Board Shake-Up, and Meta's AI Acquisition

In a strategic maneuver, Octopus Energy is set to sell a minority stake in its tech spin-off, Kraken Technologies. The deal values the software company at $8.65 billion, positioning it for a potential future public listing.

Meanwhile, activewear giant Lululemon faces internal upheaval as founder Chip Wilson calls for a board overhaul. His move comes in the wake of the CEO's departure and involves nominating three independent directors.

Adding to the tech sector's dynamic shifts, Meta has announced its acquisition of Manus, a Chinese AI start-up, to accelerate the integration of advanced AI across its platforms.

