South Indian Bank's SIB Gold Xpress: Quick Credit Via Gold Loan

South Indian Bank has introduced a new gold loan product, SIB Gold Xpress, aimed at providing quick and easy credit access for customers on Friday.

This new scheme allows borrowers to unlock up to 90 percent of the value of their gold, offering loans ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 25 lakh with a flexible tenure of up to three years.

Targeted at MSMEs and small businesses, it facilitates funding for business expansion and personal ventures, with zero hidden costs. The eligibility process is straightforward and can be completed digitally, enabling even new-to-credit customers to benefit from this service.

