Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Welcomes Supreme Court's Directive on Stray Dogs

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has expressed his approval of the Supreme Court's recent directive concerning the humane treatment of stray dogs. The directive orders that stray dogs be fed in designated areas before being sterilised and immunised. Pathak emphasized the state's commitment to faithfully implement the order, stating, "We will work according to the SC order and ensure it is implemented in the state," to the press agency ANI.

Pathak also addressed critical remarks put forth by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Gaya in Bihar. He attributed the comments from both the RJD and Samajwadi Party to frustration, confidently predicting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will emerge victorious in forming the next government in Bihar.

In Gaya, PM Modi attacked opposition parties, pinpointing the RJD's governance as an "era of darkness," and criticised Congress for historical mistreatment of Bihar's residents. With assembly elections approaching in Bihar, Pathak's statement indicates the NDA's determination to harness local support and refute opposition criticisms.

