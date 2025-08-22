Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Welcomes Supreme Court's Directive on Stray Dogs

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak endorsed the Supreme Court's directive on the humane treatment of stray dogs. He also critiqued opposition parties in Bihar ahead of the upcoming elections, asserting that the NDA will secure victory despite RJD and Congress's past governance challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Welcomes Supreme Court's Directive on Stray Dogs
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has expressed his approval of the Supreme Court's recent directive concerning the humane treatment of stray dogs. The directive orders that stray dogs be fed in designated areas before being sterilised and immunised. Pathak emphasized the state's commitment to faithfully implement the order, stating, "We will work according to the SC order and ensure it is implemented in the state," to the press agency ANI.

Pathak also addressed critical remarks put forth by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Gaya in Bihar. He attributed the comments from both the RJD and Samajwadi Party to frustration, confidently predicting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will emerge victorious in forming the next government in Bihar.

In Gaya, PM Modi attacked opposition parties, pinpointing the RJD's governance as an "era of darkness," and criticised Congress for historical mistreatment of Bihar's residents. With assembly elections approaching in Bihar, Pathak's statement indicates the NDA's determination to harness local support and refute opposition criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

 Russian Federation
2
Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Transcripts

Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Trans...

 United States
3
Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

Djokovic Gambles on US Open Success After Skipping Key Preparations

 Global
4
Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025