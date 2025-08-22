Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Criticizes Pakistan's Economic Struggles at World Leaders' Forum

Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister, countered remarks by Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, who likened India's economy to a 'shining Mercedes'. Singh described Munir's comments as an admission that Pakistan’s economy remains a 'dumper'. He addressed this at The Economic Times World Leaders' Forum 2025.

In a striking commentary, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Economic Times World Leaders' Forum 2025, critiquing remarks made by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. Singh interpreted Munir's comparison of India to a 'shining Mercedes' as a stark confession of Pakistan's economic struggles.

Speaking in New Delhi, Singh highlighted the broader implications of Munir's remarks, suggesting that Pakistan's likening of its economy to a 'dump truck' symbolizes deeper economic failures, despite both nations gaining independence simultaneously. India, according to Singh, has built a 'Ferrari-like economy' through hard work and strategic policies.

He urged that this acknowledgment should be seen not merely as fodder for online mockery but as a historical warning. Singh emphasized India's capability to respond effectively to such critical economic comparisons and the importance of staying vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

