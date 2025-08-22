Left Menu

Naidu Endorses NDA's Radhakrishnan for Vice President, Rejects Opposition's Telugu Pitch

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu affirmed TDP's support for NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, dismissing appeals to back opposition candidate B Sudarshan Reddy due to Telugu pride. Naidu cited alliance integrity and claimed confidence in Radhakrishnan's suitability and impending victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:12 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared on Friday that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would back the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the Vice Presidential election, rebuffing opposition calls to support B Sudarshan Reddy on the basis of Telugu identity. Naidu rejected suggestions that TDP consider the INDIA bloc nominee, underscoring the party's allegiance to its NDA alliance.

After meeting with CP Radhakrishnan in Delhi, Naidu remarked on the longstanding credibility and ethics of TDP, emphasizing the alliance's significance and calling Radhakrishnan the most qualified candidate. He refuted the necessity of opposition candidate B Sudarshan Reddy, stressing that TDP was not engaging in political maneuvering.

Expressing confidence in a successful election outcome, Naidu declared his visit to Delhi a fulfillment of duty rather than an order from the NDA high command. He commended the NDA's choice of Radhakrishnan, highlighting his patriotism and suitability for the Vice Presidency. Naidu also dismissed claims that TDP should favor the Telugu candidate, reminding that alliance obligations take precedence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

