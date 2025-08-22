Left Menu

Political Clash Over Kolkata Metro: Adhikari Criticizes Banerjee

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly attempting to claim credit on Kolkata Metro projects. Adhikari accused her government of inefficiency, delaying crucial metro expansions, while availing PM Modi's efforts in significantly increasing railway funding to rejuvenate these projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:34 IST
Political Clash Over Kolkata Metro: Adhikari Criticizes Banerjee
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a biting critique, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, lambasted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday for her comments concerning the expansion of the Kolkata Metro. Adhikari claimed Banerjee was trying to usurp credit for metro projects that stalled under her administration.

Through a post on social media platform X, Adhikari accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of sabotaging the East-West Metro's Sealdah-Esplanade stretch. He cited inefficiency and non-cooperation as primary hindrances, emphasizing failures in land acquisition and essential administrative support.

Highlighting ongoing issues, Adhikari pointed to the pending clearance for traffic diversion at Chingrighata Junction, crucial for the New Garia-Airport Metro Corridor. He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing railway funding, contrasting it with Banerjee's alleged inability to advance these projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

Fed's Dilemma: Inflation Concerns vs Job Market Risks

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: U.S. and South Korea Forge Ahead

Strengthening Ties: U.S. and South Korea Forge Ahead

 South Korea
3
American Tennis Stars Poised to Break U.S. Open Drought

American Tennis Stars Poised to Break U.S. Open Drought

 Global
4
Ghislaine Maxwell's Interview Sheds New Light Amid Epstein Scandal

Ghislaine Maxwell's Interview Sheds New Light Amid Epstein Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025