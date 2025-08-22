Political Clash Over Kolkata Metro: Adhikari Criticizes Banerjee

In a biting critique, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, lambasted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday for her comments concerning the expansion of the Kolkata Metro. Adhikari claimed Banerjee was trying to usurp credit for metro projects that stalled under her administration.

Through a post on social media platform X, Adhikari accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of sabotaging the East-West Metro's Sealdah-Esplanade stretch. He cited inefficiency and non-cooperation as primary hindrances, emphasizing failures in land acquisition and essential administrative support.

Highlighting ongoing issues, Adhikari pointed to the pending clearance for traffic diversion at Chingrighata Junction, crucial for the New Garia-Airport Metro Corridor. He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing railway funding, contrasting it with Banerjee's alleged inability to advance these projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)