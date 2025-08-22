Left Menu

Union Minister Visits Flood-Affected Kathua, Assures Relief and Rehabilitation

Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited Kathua's cloudburst-affected areas to assess damage and distribute relief materials. Amid ongoing rescue efforts, Singh emphasized climate action and the need for societal measures. Deputy Chief Minister stressed government support, while Home Minister Shah assured continued assistance for recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:24 IST
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh visits flood-affected areas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on a recent visit to cloudburst-hit areas in Kathua district assessed the current situation and offered support to affected families. Singh, alongside other officials, distributed relief materials and highlighted measures being taken to mitigate the disaster's impact.

Emphasizing the broader implications of climate change, Singh discussed initiatives such as the National Mission aimed at preserving the Himalayan ecosystem, noting that while some precipitation events are predictable, local factors contributing to cloudbursts necessitate specific preventive strategies.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, addressing natural disaster preparedness, reinforced government efforts, including inspecting damaged infrastructure and facilitating immediate restoration. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated central commitment, noting NDRF involvement in ongoing relief actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

