India's Drug Regulator Alerts on Novo Nordisk Theft, Patient Safety at Risk

India's drug regulator has raised alarm over the theft of Novo Nordisk products during transit. These temperature-sensitive injectables must be stored between 2-8°C to maintain quality. This breach impacts patient safety, urging healthcare professionals to be vigilant. The matter is under police investigation. Patients are advised to buy only from authorized sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's drug regulatory authority has issued a warning regarding the theft of several Novo Nordisk pharmaceutical products during transportation. This announcement, made by Drugs Controller General of India Dr. Rajeev Raghuvanshi, highlights concerns over improperly stored products.

The stolen items, which include rDNA origin injectables, necessitate storage temperatures between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. Improper handling may compromise their quality, posing potential risks to patient safety. The list of affected batches includes several insulin varieties and semaglutide injections, which are vital for managing diabetes.

The DCGI has urged doctors to closely monitor patients for Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) and advised patients to obtain these medications from authorized sellers only. As the police investigate, caution is indispensable to avoid health safety issues.

