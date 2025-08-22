India's Drug Regulator Alerts on Novo Nordisk Theft, Patient Safety at Risk

India's drug regulatory authority has issued a warning regarding the theft of several Novo Nordisk pharmaceutical products during transportation. This announcement, made by Drugs Controller General of India Dr. Rajeev Raghuvanshi, highlights concerns over improperly stored products.

The stolen items, which include rDNA origin injectables, necessitate storage temperatures between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. Improper handling may compromise their quality, posing potential risks to patient safety. The list of affected batches includes several insulin varieties and semaglutide injections, which are vital for managing diabetes.

The DCGI has urged doctors to closely monitor patients for Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) and advised patients to obtain these medications from authorized sellers only. As the police investigate, caution is indispensable to avoid health safety issues.