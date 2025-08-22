Power Outage Plunges North Delhi into Darkness

Nearly 800,000 power consumers in North Delhi experienced a blackout on Friday, impacting areas such as Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, and Civil Lines. The outage stemmed from a sudden 550 MW load drop at the 220 kV grids, according to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson.

The power disruption, occurring around 6:30 pm, also affected localities including Pitampura, Keshavpuram, and Wazirpur. Restoration efforts began promptly with teams coordinating to source power from alternative grids to expedite service normalization.

TPDDL assured residents that restoration was underway with specialized teams dispatched for swift action to restore electricity supply phase-wise across the impacted regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)