Pune's Iconic Ganeshotsav: A Grand Homage and Historic Replicas

The 133rd Ganeshotsav at Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust will feature a grand replica of Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple and other elaborate festivities, including mass rituals, free medical services, and heightened security. Celebrations kick off with a unique decorative installation and a historic procession.

Updated: 22-08-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:54 IST
Trust, Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust is set to launch the 133rd year of its Ganeshotsav with a spectacular homage to Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The key event is the idol installation, occurring on August 27 at 11:11 am, led by Jagadguru Shree Ramanujacharya Swami Ghanshyamacharya Maharaj of Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh. That evening, the decorative lighting will be unveiled, Trust President Sunil Rasne announced.

The 100-foot-tall installation boasts a five-tiered gopuram, intricate carvings, and a majestic reclining Lord Padmanabhaswamy idol. Preceding the installation, a floral chariot procession will take place. This year's celebrations include a significant Atharvashirsha recital by 31,000 women on August 28 and a Satyavinayak Puja on September 5. Additional provisions encompass free medical aid, a Rs 50-crore insurance for devotees, 150 CCTV cameras, and online darshan facilities.

In a related event on July 27, the historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal, known as India's inaugural public Ganesh Mandal, initiated Ganeshotsav 2025 with the traditional Vasapujan ceremony. Attended by Pune's Additional Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Bansode, the event underscored the critical role of volunteer discipline, urging them to maintain law enforcement-like integrity during the festival, anticipating the massive crowds the Ganeshotsav in Pune traditionally attracts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

