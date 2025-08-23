Left Menu

Air Force Station Kalaikunda Hosts Grand Valedictory and Independence Day Celebrations

The Air Force Station Kalaikunda held a valedictory function for the 213 Pilot Course, chaired by Air Marshal Surat Singh, and a grand Independence Day celebration featuring the No 7 Air Force Band, drawing significant public enthusiasm.

Valedictory function at Air Force Station Kalaikunda in WB (Photo/IAF). Image Credit: ANI
The Air Force Station Kalaikunda became the center of patriotic fervor on August 22, hosting a valedictory function for the 213 Pilot Course. Air Marshal Surat Singh, leading the Eastern Air Command (EAC), presided over the event, accompanied by Air Commodore Sartaj Sehgal, Commanding Officer of the station.

This significant event marked the successful transition of officers trained on Hawk aircraft into operational fighter pilots, ready for potential deployment across Indian Air Force squadrons. Trophies were presented to pilots excelling in various training dimensions, acknowledging their commitment and newly attained skills.

In conjunction with the 79th Independence Day celebrations, the Indian Air Force showcased the No 7 Air Force Band at the historic War Memorial in Guwahati. The 75-minute performance, featuring 16 patriotic compositions, was a hit among spectators, highlighting themes of national pride and technological advancements.

