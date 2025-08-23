Swift Army Response to Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Devastation

The Indian Army rapidly responded to the catastrophic cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Saturday, deploying 50 personnel from Rudraprayag to support relief operations. Initial reports have noted significant damage, including destroyed houses and vehicles in the region. One young girl is currently missing amid the chaos.

The district administration had earlier requested the Army's intervention. Additionally, a medical team has been dispatched from Joshimath, and Search & Rescue (SAR) dogs accompanied by surveillance drones are en route to assist in locating survivors and providing essential relief.

The cloudburst struck Tharali, located approximately 75 km southeast of Rudraprayag, between 1 and 2 AM on August 22-23. Vinod Kumar Suman, Uttarakhand's Disaster Management Secretary, stated that a woman is trapped under debris, and a man is unaccounted for since the heavy downpour began.

This monsoon has severely impacted multiple districts, causing road closures in locations like Pithoragarh. In the Uttarkashi district, restoration of a submerged bridge due to Yamuna's rising water levels is nearing completion. Rescue operations are being escalated to retrieve trapped individuals and transport people to safety, with both NDRF and SDRF teams on the ground.

Kumar Suman informed ANI of the overwhelming rainfall causing significant sludge flow impacting numerous homes and shops in Tharali, with one individual missing and another trapped. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami maintains regular communication with district officials for updates on the situation.

The Chief Minister expressed his concern over the incident via social media, confirming that local authorities, SDRF, and police are deeply involved in rescue and relief tasks. The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert, predicting severe weather across Uttarakhand, effective until Saturday afternoon.