Delhi Gazes into the Haze: Air Quality Crisis Persists

Delhi's air quality dropped sharply on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 373, marking 'very poor' conditions. Among the capital's 39 monitoring stations, 12 registered 'severe' levels, with Anand Vihar at the worst, recording an AQI of 425, according to the CPCB's SAMEER app.

Data from the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management identified vehicular emissions as the primary pollution contributor at 15.7%, followed by industry emissions at 7.1%. Weather conditions, including low wind speeds and fog, are exacerbating the situation, making pollutant dispersion challenging in Delhi and the surrounding areas.

The Air Quality Early Warning System indicated that the current conditions are likely to persist, keeping Delhi's air quality between 'very poor' and 'severe' for at least the next six days. Brief respite was observed earlier in December, but air quality has predominantly remained dire, with AQI levels exceeding 300 most of the month.

