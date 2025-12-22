Jammu and Kashmir's Digital Evolution Unveiled in 'Samnvay'
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled 'Samnvay', a coffee table book highlighting the digital transformation in J&K, emphasizing BISAG-N's role. The book documents technological advances and projects that have improved governance and public service delivery, promising future tech-driven milestones.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday launched 'Samnvay', a coffee table book encapsulating the digital transformation journey within the Union Territory. The book, celebrating BISAG-N's vital contributions, is an insightful document detailing key projects that have modernized governance in the region.
Praising BISAG-N, Abdullah highlighted the institute's innovative solutions addressing complex challenges in J&K's governance. He emphasized how these technology-based solutions extend beyond the borders of J&K, underlining the necessity for digitization given the region's unique geography and climate.
'Samnvay' serves as a comprehensive record of the technological interventions that have bolstered administrative efficiency and standardized service quality across J&K. Expressing gratitude to BISAG-N's team, Abdullah anticipated more such publications documenting future advancements as J&K harnesses technology for enhanced governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Launches DARPAN 2.0: A New Era of Transparent Governance
India Gears Up for National Sports Governance Shake-Up
Bihar's Leadership Unites in National Capital: A Pursuit of Development and Governance
Celebrating Excellence: ICSI Corporate Governance Awards 2025
Najib's Legal Battle: A Test for Malaysia's Judiciary and Governance