Jammu and Kashmir's Digital Evolution Unveiled in 'Samnvay'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unveiled 'Samnvay', a coffee table book highlighting the digital transformation in J&K, emphasizing BISAG-N's role. The book documents technological advances and projects that have improved governance and public service delivery, promising future tech-driven milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:17 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday launched 'Samnvay', a coffee table book encapsulating the digital transformation journey within the Union Territory. The book, celebrating BISAG-N's vital contributions, is an insightful document detailing key projects that have modernized governance in the region.

Praising BISAG-N, Abdullah highlighted the institute's innovative solutions addressing complex challenges in J&K's governance. He emphasized how these technology-based solutions extend beyond the borders of J&K, underlining the necessity for digitization given the region's unique geography and climate.

'Samnvay' serves as a comprehensive record of the technological interventions that have bolstered administrative efficiency and standardized service quality across J&K. Expressing gratitude to BISAG-N's team, Abdullah anticipated more such publications documenting future advancements as J&K harnesses technology for enhanced governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

