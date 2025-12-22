Jammu and Kashmir's Digital Evolution Unveiled in 'Samnvay'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday launched 'Samnvay', a coffee table book encapsulating the digital transformation journey within the Union Territory. The book, celebrating BISAG-N's vital contributions, is an insightful document detailing key projects that have modernized governance in the region.

Praising BISAG-N, Abdullah highlighted the institute's innovative solutions addressing complex challenges in J&K's governance. He emphasized how these technology-based solutions extend beyond the borders of J&K, underlining the necessity for digitization given the region's unique geography and climate.

'Samnvay' serves as a comprehensive record of the technological interventions that have bolstered administrative efficiency and standardized service quality across J&K. Expressing gratitude to BISAG-N's team, Abdullah anticipated more such publications documenting future advancements as J&K harnesses technology for enhanced governance.

