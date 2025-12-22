Chinese Online Visa System Revolutionizes Travel for Indians

The Chinese Embassy in Delhi has announced the introduction of a 'China Online Visa Application System' specifically tailored for Indian passport holders. This digital shift aims to streamline the visa procurement process by minimizing traditional paper-based documentation and reducing in-person consulate visits.

Slated for an official release on December 22, 2025, the system promises enhanced convenience by allowing visa applicants to fill in forms, upload essential documents, and schedule biometrics all through an online portal. Despite its advantages, such as real-time application tracking and seamless fee transactions in INR using UnionPay, these updates have yet to appear on the English section of the Chinese Embassy's website.

Recent initiatives by both India and China, including resumed tourist visa distribution and restored direct flights, underscore their ongoing efforts to improve diplomatic relations post the Ladakh military standoff. The latest electronic visa system is a further step towards normalizing exchanges between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)