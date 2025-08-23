Tragic LPG Explosion in Punjab: Government Offers Financial Help

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a financial aid package of Rs 2 lakh for families of the deceased in the tragic LPG tanker explosion in Hoshiarpur. The accident claimed two lives and left 23 injured. Mann also assured that medical treatment for the injured would be free of charge.

An explosion of an LPG-filled tanker in Mandiala village, Hoshiarpur, led to this unfortunate incident, according to the Chief Minister's post on X. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured. The Punjab government is taking significant measures to support those affected.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal lamented the incident's tragic nature and extended his condolences via an X post. He backed the Punjab government's efforts to provide necessary assistance to the families affected by this catastrophic event.

The mishap occurred following a collision between an LPG tanker and a pickup truck, resulting in a massive explosion and fire. Official reports confirm two fatalities, while 23 individuals were treated at the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur. Some severely injured patients were referred to specialized medical facilities for further care.

Survivors recounted a chaotic scene, where panicked residents initially mistook the explosion for a household mishap. An injured victim detailed how neighbors helped transport him to medical care due to the unavailability of ambulance services amidst the emergency.