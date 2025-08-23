Left Menu

Tragic LPG Explosion in Punjab: Government Offers Financial Help

Following a deadly LPG tanker explosion in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, CM Bhagwant Mann announced 2 lakh rupees assistance for affected families and pledged free treatment for injured victims. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal expressed condolences and emphasized the state’s commitment to supporting those impacted by the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:59 IST
Tragic LPG Explosion in Punjab: Government Offers Financial Help
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a financial aid package of Rs 2 lakh for families of the deceased in the tragic LPG tanker explosion in Hoshiarpur. The accident claimed two lives and left 23 injured. Mann also assured that medical treatment for the injured would be free of charge.

An explosion of an LPG-filled tanker in Mandiala village, Hoshiarpur, led to this unfortunate incident, according to the Chief Minister's post on X. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured. The Punjab government is taking significant measures to support those affected.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal lamented the incident's tragic nature and extended his condolences via an X post. He backed the Punjab government's efforts to provide necessary assistance to the families affected by this catastrophic event.

The mishap occurred following a collision between an LPG tanker and a pickup truck, resulting in a massive explosion and fire. Official reports confirm two fatalities, while 23 individuals were treated at the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur. Some severely injured patients were referred to specialized medical facilities for further care.

Survivors recounted a chaotic scene, where panicked residents initially mistook the explosion for a household mishap. An injured victim detailed how neighbors helped transport him to medical care due to the unavailability of ambulance services amidst the emergency.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation

Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigati...

 India
2
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
3
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025