Nation Mourns Passing of Influential Communist Leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a two-time Member of Parliament and former General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), passed away at the age of 83. Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy visited the Care Hospital in Hyderabad to pay tribute to Reddy and offered his sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

The Telangana Congress released a statement noting, "Telangana's former MP and CPI senior leader, Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, has died due to illness. Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy paid his respects at Care Hospital, extending heartfelt condolences to the family." Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hailed Reddy as a significant 'communist warrior' in his condolence message.

Revanth Reddy expressed profound shock at the news, writing on 'X', "Prominent Communist warrior... The demise of Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy garu has caused profound shock. I express my deep condolences to his family members." Bharath Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao reflected on Reddy's enduring fight for the impoverished and his support for the Telangana statehood movement.

KT Rama Rao emphasized the loss by stating, "With the passing of Comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy garu, we've lost a towering voice for the people and the Left movement. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends." Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha remarked that Reddy's death is an 'irreparable' national loss, praising his lifelong dedication as a communist leader.

Kavitha's statement acknowledged his indelible impact, "The demise of CPI senior leader and former National Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy is an irreparable loss to the nation. His committed practice as a dedicated communist inspires future generations. I express my deepest condolences to his family." (ANI)