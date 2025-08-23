Left Menu

Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Uttarkashi, Roads Blocked, Relief Efforts Underway

Heavy rains in Uttarkashi have led to road blockages on the Gangotri and Yamunotri Highways due to debris and fallen trees. Relief operations are ongoing, with significant flooding affecting local infrastructure and communities. Authorities have urged residents near rivers to remain cautious amid rising water levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:54 IST
Visuals of Gangotri Highways being blocked due to falling debris (Photo/X @@UttarkashiPol). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttarkashi, torrential rains have triggered severe disruptions, blocking key access routes, including the Gangotri and Yamunotri National Highways. Debris and fallen trees have obstructed passage, prompting cessation of traffic for safety and initiating clearing operations, according to police reports.

Significant relief efforts are underway, as a bridge in Syanachatti, submerged by Yamuna's swelling waters, nears restoration. Rising levels of Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers have also raised alarm, with authorities urging riverbank residents to maintain caution.

Elsewhere, in Chamoli, a devastating cloudburst has compromised infrastructure, filling homes and shops with sludge. With one reported fatality, evacuation and relief, led by both the Indian Army and local teams, are actively assisting in mitigating the impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

