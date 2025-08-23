Assam Rifles Uncover Massive Hauls of Arms, Liquor, and Narcotics in Manipur and Mizoram

In a series of decisive operations, Assam Rifles seized significant quantities of illicit liquor, arms, and methamphetamine across the northeastern states of Manipur and Mizoram. On Thursday, during a routine area domination patrol in Tamei, Tamenglong district, troops stumbled upon a suspicious stack, revealing 144 bottles of country-made liquor.

In a separate operation on August 20, Assam Rifles discovered a stockpile of weapons in Champhai district, Mizoram. Following precise intelligence, Quick Reaction Teams stealthily advanced to Saikhumpai, securing the area along the Tiau River. The operation yielded a Heckler and Koch G3 Assault Rifle, grenades, and ammunition, which were then surrendered to local police.

Further, on August 18, a calculated operation at Crossing Point 4, Zokhawthar, Mizoram, led to the discovery of 6.86 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at approximately Rs 21 crore. This haul was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau in Aizawl, underscoring the ongoing battle against smuggling in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)