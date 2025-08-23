Left Menu

Assam Rifles Uncover Massive Hauls of Arms, Liquor, and Narcotics in Manipur and Mizoram

Assam Rifles seized illicit liquor, firearms, and methamphetamine in operations across Manipur and Mizoram. The forces discovered 144 bottles of country-made liquor, weapons in Champhai, and methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 21 crore in Zokhawthar. All items were handed over to authorities for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 15:09 IST
Assam Rifles Uncover Massive Hauls of Arms, Liquor, and Narcotics in Manipur and Mizoram
Illicit liquor recoverd by Assam Rifles (Photo @Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of decisive operations, Assam Rifles seized significant quantities of illicit liquor, arms, and methamphetamine across the northeastern states of Manipur and Mizoram. On Thursday, during a routine area domination patrol in Tamei, Tamenglong district, troops stumbled upon a suspicious stack, revealing 144 bottles of country-made liquor.

In a separate operation on August 20, Assam Rifles discovered a stockpile of weapons in Champhai district, Mizoram. Following precise intelligence, Quick Reaction Teams stealthily advanced to Saikhumpai, securing the area along the Tiau River. The operation yielded a Heckler and Koch G3 Assault Rifle, grenades, and ammunition, which were then surrendered to local police.

Further, on August 18, a calculated operation at Crossing Point 4, Zokhawthar, Mizoram, led to the discovery of 6.86 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at approximately Rs 21 crore. This haul was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau in Aizawl, underscoring the ongoing battle against smuggling in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025