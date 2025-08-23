Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Govt Takes Over 215 Schools Amid Controversy

The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken control of 215 schools affiliated with banned organizations, aiming to secure students' academic future. The decision follows adverse reports by intelligence agencies, while controversies arise regarding government intentions versus actions.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the takeover of 215 schools previously managed by the banned Jamat-e-Islami and Falah-e-Aam Trust. This move aims to safeguard students' academic futures and follows intelligence agency reports about the expired validity of the schools' Managing Committees.

Although the government claims it is acting to protect education standards under the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules 2010, the order has sparked controversy. Critics claim that the administration's actions seem inconsistent with earlier statements suggesting that principals from nearby institutions would manage these schools temporarily.

JKNC leader Reyaz Ahmad Khan challenged the move, asserting that it contradicts earlier clarifications by Education Minister Sakina Itoo. The minister had suggested local principals oversee school operations until a verification process is complete, raising questions about the government's true intentions.

