Deadly Arson in Kerala: Man and Woman Both Succumb to Injuries

In Kerala's Kannur district, a 40-year-old man died from burn injuries after setting a woman on fire. The incident, which also led to the woman's death, occurred when the attacker poured petrol on her. Police were set to charge him with murder before his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Kerala's Kannur district as a 40-year-old man succumbed to burn injuries after setting a woman on fire. The incident took place in the Kuttiyattur area, with both individuals being admitted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, where the woman, Praveena, died a day later.

Jijesh, the accused, arrived at Praveena's rented house purporting to ask for water. Seizing an opportunity, he maliciously poured petrol on her and ignited it. Neighbors, drawn by her screams, quickly intervened and rushed both the victim and the perpetrator to the hospital.

The police had charged Jijesh under Section 332 and Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but he died before a murder charge could be filed. This horrifying episode follows a similar case in Kasaragod, where a woman was also set ablaze due to personal vendettas. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

