Uttar Pradesh Gov't to Observe 'Vimukt Jati Diwas': Celebrating a New Dawn

The government of Uttar Pradesh has announced the celebration of 'Vimukt Jati Diwas' on August 31, in a move to integrate the historically marginalized Vimukt Jati community. According to an official statement, this day marks the anniversary of the repeal of the Criminal Tribes Act, 1871.

Minister of State for Social Welfare, Aseem Arun, emphasized the symbolism of this event in promoting social inclusion and empowerment. He highlighted the efforts of the state to uplift these communities through various schemes in education, health, and employment, which aim to provide them with a new identity and respect.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the government is focusing on inclusive development, with initiatives to provide land leases and improve living standards. The schemes are designed to ensure that the Vimukt Jati community has access to higher education and administrative services.

(With inputs from agencies.)