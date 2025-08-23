Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gov't to Observe 'Vimukt Jati Diwas': Celebrating a New Dawn

The Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate 'Vimukt Jati Diwas' on August 31, marking the abolition of the Criminal Tribes Act, 1871. This initiative aims to integrate the historically marginalized Vimukt Jati community into mainstream society, focusing on social inclusion, education, health, and employment through various government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-08-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Gov't to Observe 'Vimukt Jati Diwas': Celebrating a New Dawn
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Uttar Pradesh has announced the celebration of 'Vimukt Jati Diwas' on August 31, in a move to integrate the historically marginalized Vimukt Jati community. According to an official statement, this day marks the anniversary of the repeal of the Criminal Tribes Act, 1871.

Minister of State for Social Welfare, Aseem Arun, emphasized the symbolism of this event in promoting social inclusion and empowerment. He highlighted the efforts of the state to uplift these communities through various schemes in education, health, and employment, which aim to provide them with a new identity and respect.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the government is focusing on inclusive development, with initiatives to provide land leases and improve living standards. The schemes are designed to ensure that the Vimukt Jati community has access to higher education and administrative services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025