Kerala Approves Dearness Boost for State Workforce

The Kerala government has approved an additional installment of dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and teachers, as well as dearness relief (DR) for pensioners, according to Finance Minister K N Balagopal. This enhancement comes into effect with salaries and pensions due from September 1.

Beneficiaries of this decision include those under the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and medical services, as stated by Balagopal. This move is projected to increase the state's annual expenditure by Rs 2000 crore.

Minister Balagopal emphasized the government's dedication to its employees and pensioners, noting that this is the second installment approved this year, with two installments also granted last year. The state has maintained its pay revision promises despite financial challenges during the pandemic, offering benefits such as DA in cash since the start of the 2021-22 financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)