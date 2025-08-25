Left Menu

Assam Police Crackdown: Multi-Crore Drug Seizures and Arrests

Assam Police executed significant drug busts in Cachar and Sribhumi districts, confiscating heroin and Yaba tablets valued at over Rs 10 crore and arresting multiple individuals. Operations led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, emphasized stringent actions against illegal narcotic trade in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:55 IST
Assam Police Crackdown: Multi-Crore Drug Seizures and Arrests
Cachar Police caught three persons along with drugs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police successfully apprehended three individuals in Darrang district, seizing heroin valued at Rs 41.5 lakh. The operation, conducted by a team from Cachar district, was spurred by actionable intelligence, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta.

In a coordinated effort, law enforcement officials seized 83 grams of heroin from the suspects during a routine vehicle check. The apprehension was witnessed by independent observers, as confirmed by the police, ensuring transparency and proper protocol adherence.

Additionally, a separate operation led to the recovery of 20,000 Yaba tablets in Sribhumi district, worth over Rs 3 crore. This significant stash led to two more arrests. In total, the two operations resulted in the seizure of narcotics worth approximately Rs 7 crore and the arrest of five suspects. Investigations continue to dismantle these criminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

 India
2
Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

 Japan
3
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

 India
4
Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiaries

Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiarie...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025