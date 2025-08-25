Assam Police Crackdown: Multi-Crore Drug Seizures and Arrests
Assam Police executed significant drug busts in Cachar and Sribhumi districts, confiscating heroin and Yaba tablets valued at over Rs 10 crore and arresting multiple individuals. Operations led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, emphasized stringent actions against illegal narcotic trade in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police successfully apprehended three individuals in Darrang district, seizing heroin valued at Rs 41.5 lakh. The operation, conducted by a team from Cachar district, was spurred by actionable intelligence, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta.
In a coordinated effort, law enforcement officials seized 83 grams of heroin from the suspects during a routine vehicle check. The apprehension was witnessed by independent observers, as confirmed by the police, ensuring transparency and proper protocol adherence.
Additionally, a separate operation led to the recovery of 20,000 Yaba tablets in Sribhumi district, worth over Rs 3 crore. This significant stash led to two more arrests. In total, the two operations resulted in the seizure of narcotics worth approximately Rs 7 crore and the arrest of five suspects. Investigations continue to dismantle these criminal networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)