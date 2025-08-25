Assam Police Crackdown: Multi-Crore Drug Seizures and Arrests

In a decisive crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police successfully apprehended three individuals in Darrang district, seizing heroin valued at Rs 41.5 lakh. The operation, conducted by a team from Cachar district, was spurred by actionable intelligence, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta.

In a coordinated effort, law enforcement officials seized 83 grams of heroin from the suspects during a routine vehicle check. The apprehension was witnessed by independent observers, as confirmed by the police, ensuring transparency and proper protocol adherence.

Additionally, a separate operation led to the recovery of 20,000 Yaba tablets in Sribhumi district, worth over Rs 3 crore. This significant stash led to two more arrests. In total, the two operations resulted in the seizure of narcotics worth approximately Rs 7 crore and the arrest of five suspects. Investigations continue to dismantle these criminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)