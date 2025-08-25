Left Menu

Ayodhya's Artistic Fervor: Final Touches for Ganesh Chaturthi Idols

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, Ayodhya's idol-making workshops are abuzz with activity. Artisan Sujit Pal from Kolkata adds intricate details to the idols, a tradition he's upheld for 12 years. The ten-day festival celebrates new beginnings, drawing devotees across the country, notably in Mumbai, where celebrations are grand.

Visuals from Ayodhya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Ayodhya, the atmosphere is electric with the imminent arrival of Ganesh Chaturthi as artists work tirelessly to perfect their clay masterpieces. Workshops are bustling with energy, with sculptors crafting vivid idols for the festival set to begin on August 27.

Among the artisans is Sujit Pal from Kolkata, diligently painting eyes on the idols. This has been Pal's tradition for over a decade as he contributes his expert touch to the creations. 'I've been painting these eyes meticulously for 12 years,' he told ANI, highlighting the precision required in this respected art form.

As preparations continue, enthusiasm builds nationwide, with Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled recently. This ten-day festival, known as Ganesh Chaturthi, honors the deity celebrated as the 'God of New Beginnings.' While the festival is nationwide, the largest celebrations occur in Maharashtra, drawing huge crowds of devotees in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

