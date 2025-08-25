Fierce Clash Between BJP and Congress Over Karimnagar Election Allegations

The political landscape in Telangana has heated up as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Rachna Reddy fiercely counters allegations raised by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud. Goud had questioned the legitimacy of BJP MP Bandi Sanjay's previous electoral victory in Karimnagar, accusing him of securing the win via non-genuine votes and challenging his classification as a member of the Backward Class.

Rachna Reddy swiftly countered, criticizing Goud's assertions as baseless and accusing the Congress of hypocrisy by only questioning electoral processes when they face defeat. Reddy described the Congress Party as inherently 'anti-India' and incapable of accepting electoral losses gracefully. Furthermore, she drew attention to the Congress's failure to challenge election results in regions where they emerged victorious.

In her combative response, Reddy reiterated that any attempt by Congress at manipulating voter lists would not alter future election outcomes, labeling the party corrupt. She also targeted Rahul Gandhi by referencing his legal troubles and accused the Congress of being a pawn for foreign interests, as alleged by former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh.

