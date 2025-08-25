Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Infrastructure Chaos

In Himachal Pradesh, relentless monsoon rains have wreaked havoc, severely damaging infrastructure and crippling vital services across the state. Reports from the State Disaster Management Authority reveal that 625 roads, including significant national highways NH-03, NH-154, and NH-305, are impassable.

The state is grappling with power outages affecting 1,533 electricity distribution transformers, and 168 water supply schemes remain inoperative as of Monday. The monsoon death toll has surged to 303 since June 20, with 155 deaths attributed to rain-related incidents such as landslides and flash floods, and 148 fatalities from road accidents during this period, authorities detailed.

The districts facing the most severe road blockages include Mandi with 319 closures, followed by Kullu with 101, and Chamba with 82. The Solan district is the worst hit by power disruptions, with 446 transformers out of service, underscoring the dire situation. Skies remain gloomy with more rainfall predicted, prompting authorities to advise residents, particularly in hilly areas, to exercise caution and minimize travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)