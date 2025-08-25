Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Infrastructure Chaos

Himachal Pradesh faces widespread infrastructure damage due to heavy monsoon rains. Blocked highways, power outages, and disrupted water supplies plague the region, with a growing monsoon death toll now at 303. Restoration efforts continue amidst severe conditions, with authorities urging caution as more rain is forecasted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:11 IST
Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Infrastructure Chaos
Visual of damage following floods in Himachal Pradesh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh, relentless monsoon rains have wreaked havoc, severely damaging infrastructure and crippling vital services across the state. Reports from the State Disaster Management Authority reveal that 625 roads, including significant national highways NH-03, NH-154, and NH-305, are impassable.

The state is grappling with power outages affecting 1,533 electricity distribution transformers, and 168 water supply schemes remain inoperative as of Monday. The monsoon death toll has surged to 303 since June 20, with 155 deaths attributed to rain-related incidents such as landslides and flash floods, and 148 fatalities from road accidents during this period, authorities detailed.

The districts facing the most severe road blockages include Mandi with 319 closures, followed by Kullu with 101, and Chamba with 82. The Solan district is the worst hit by power disruptions, with 446 transformers out of service, underscoring the dire situation. Skies remain gloomy with more rainfall predicted, prompting authorities to advise residents, particularly in hilly areas, to exercise caution and minimize travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

 India
2
Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiaries

Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiarie...

 India
3
UP CM Welcomes Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla After Historic Space Mission

UP CM Welcomes Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla After Historic Space Mission

 India
4
Ozak AI: Revolutionizing Crypto with AI and Blockchain

Ozak AI: Revolutionizing Crypto with AI and Blockchain

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025