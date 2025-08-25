Left Menu

India's Rising Coal Imports Amid Domestic Challenges

India's coal imports increased by 1.5% in the first quarter despite efforts to boost domestic production. Non-coking coal imports remained stable while coking coal imports rose. The monsoon season has impacted domestic production, but the government assures coal availability for the power sector.

Updated: 25-08-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:32 IST
India's Rising Coal Imports Amid Domestic Challenges
India's coal imports rose by 1.5% to 76.40 million tonnes during the April-June quarter, compared to 75.26 million tonnes in the same period last year, according to data from mjunction Services Ltd, a B2B e-commerce platform.

The current fiscal period saw non-coking coal imports nearly stable at 49.08 million tonnes while coking coal imports increased to 16.37 million tonnes, indicating a growing reliance on external sources even as the government pushes to boost home-grown production.

Despite a reported 8.5% drop in state-owned Coal India Limited's June production attributed to monsoon-related operational difficulties, the Coal Minister reassures no coal shortages will occur during the rainy season, emphasizing the sector's crucial role in India's energy landscape.

