India's Rising Coal Imports Amid Domestic Challenges

India's coal imports rose by 1.5% to 76.40 million tonnes during the April-June quarter, compared to 75.26 million tonnes in the same period last year, according to data from mjunction Services Ltd, a B2B e-commerce platform.

The current fiscal period saw non-coking coal imports nearly stable at 49.08 million tonnes while coking coal imports increased to 16.37 million tonnes, indicating a growing reliance on external sources even as the government pushes to boost home-grown production.

Despite a reported 8.5% drop in state-owned Coal India Limited's June production attributed to monsoon-related operational difficulties, the Coal Minister reassures no coal shortages will occur during the rainy season, emphasizing the sector's crucial role in India's energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)