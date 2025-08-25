Debate Intensifies Over Constitution Amendment Bill Amid Jail Governance Allegations
The BJP's Shahzad Poonawalla condemned opposition protests to the Constitution Amendment Bill, labeling them 'shameless.' He criticized their alleged preference for governance from jail after former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 150-day incarceration. Union Minister Amit Shah questioned the morality of leaders running states from prison.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party's Shahzad Poonawalla has fiercely criticized opposition parties for their protest against the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill, accusing them of supporting 'shamelessness' over morality. Poonawalla highlighted that despite national consensus favoring the bill's introduction, several opposition groups oppose it, reflecting a preference for power over ethical governance.
The BJP leader further chided the opposition for boycotting the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the bill, alleging they align with individuals they previously wanted incarcerated, notably taking a swipe at ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal, detained in March 2024 over excise policy irregularities, governed while imprisoned, Poonawalla noted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed disapproval of the opposition's stance on the 'Black Bill,' questioning the possibility of leaders running the government from jail, a notion he termed detrimental to democratic dignity. Shah reaffirmed the BJP's rejection of this governance model, suggesting it could destabilize state governments.
(With inputs from agencies.)