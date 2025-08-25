Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Constitution Amendment Bill Amid Jail Governance Allegations

The BJP's Shahzad Poonawalla condemned opposition protests to the Constitution Amendment Bill, labeling them 'shameless.' He criticized their alleged preference for governance from jail after former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 150-day incarceration. Union Minister Amit Shah questioned the morality of leaders running states from prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:27 IST
Debate Intensifies Over Constitution Amendment Bill Amid Jail Governance Allegations
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party's Shahzad Poonawalla has fiercely criticized opposition parties for their protest against the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill, accusing them of supporting 'shamelessness' over morality. Poonawalla highlighted that despite national consensus favoring the bill's introduction, several opposition groups oppose it, reflecting a preference for power over ethical governance.

The BJP leader further chided the opposition for boycotting the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the bill, alleging they align with individuals they previously wanted incarcerated, notably taking a swipe at ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal, detained in March 2024 over excise policy irregularities, governed while imprisoned, Poonawalla noted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed disapproval of the opposition's stance on the 'Black Bill,' questioning the possibility of leaders running the government from jail, a notion he termed detrimental to democratic dignity. Shah reaffirmed the BJP's rejection of this governance model, suggesting it could destabilize state governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

 India
2
Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiaries

Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiarie...

 India
3
UP CM Welcomes Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla After Historic Space Mission

UP CM Welcomes Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla After Historic Space Mission

 India
4
Ozak AI: Revolutionizing Crypto with AI and Blockchain

Ozak AI: Revolutionizing Crypto with AI and Blockchain

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025