Debate Intensifies Over Constitution Amendment Bill Amid Jail Governance Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party's Shahzad Poonawalla has fiercely criticized opposition parties for their protest against the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill, accusing them of supporting 'shamelessness' over morality. Poonawalla highlighted that despite national consensus favoring the bill's introduction, several opposition groups oppose it, reflecting a preference for power over ethical governance.

The BJP leader further chided the opposition for boycotting the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the bill, alleging they align with individuals they previously wanted incarcerated, notably taking a swipe at ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal, detained in March 2024 over excise policy irregularities, governed while imprisoned, Poonawalla noted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed disapproval of the opposition's stance on the 'Black Bill,' questioning the possibility of leaders running the government from jail, a notion he termed detrimental to democratic dignity. Shah reaffirmed the BJP's rejection of this governance model, suggesting it could destabilize state governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)