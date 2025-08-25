Bank Holiday Puts Sterling Report on Hold
The Sterling Report will not be published on Monday, August 25, due to a bank holiday in Britain. Regular publication will resume on August 26.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:54 IST
Financial analysts and market watchers will not receive the anticipated Sterling Report on Monday, August 25, as the United Kingdom observes a bank holiday.
The suspension of the report allows professionals a brief respite from market evaluations and fiscal analyses.
Normal report distribution will restart on August 26, providing subscribers with the usual financial insights and updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP CM Welcomes Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla After Historic Space Mission
Berlin Pledges Security Guarantees for Ukraine with European Allies
Bright Horizons: Astronaut Shukla's Stellar Journey and Vision for Future Explorers
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Returns Home to Hero's Welcome in Lucknow
Future extremely bright, right opportunities exist now: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla addresses schoolchildren in Lucknow.