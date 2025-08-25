Left Menu

Bank Holiday Puts Sterling Report on Hold

The Sterling Report will not be published on Monday, August 25, due to a bank holiday in Britain. Regular publication will resume on August 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:54 IST
Financial analysts and market watchers will not receive the anticipated Sterling Report on Monday, August 25, as the United Kingdom observes a bank holiday.

The suspension of the report allows professionals a brief respite from market evaluations and fiscal analyses.

Normal report distribution will restart on August 26, providing subscribers with the usual financial insights and updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

