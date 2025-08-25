Contentious Constitution Amendment: Debate Rages Over Judiciary's Autonomy

In a fiery critique, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad labeled the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill as both 'undemocratic' and an 'encroachment on judiciary.' Speaking to ANI, Prasad underscored his concern, describing the legislative proposal as unconstitutional and an infringement on judicial authority.

The 130th Amendment Bill, tabled in 2025, stipulates the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if detained for 30 days on criminal charges warranting five years or more of imprisonment. The bill has been sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed examination.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill, asserting it upholds 'constitutional morality.' Shah maintained confidence in its passage, arguing that the bill applies uniformly and transparently to all political leaders. He highlighted its pioneering nature, noting that even the Prime Minister would be subject to these provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)