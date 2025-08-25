Left Menu

Contentious Constitution Amendment: Debate Rages Over Judiciary's Autonomy

Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad denounces the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill as undemocratic. The bill, which calls for automatic removal of top officials detained for over 30 days, faces fierce scrutiny. Despite opposition, Amit Shah expresses confidence in its passage, emphasizing its aim to preserve constitutional morality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:21 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad labeled the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill as both 'undemocratic' and an 'encroachment on judiciary.' Speaking to ANI, Prasad underscored his concern, describing the legislative proposal as unconstitutional and an infringement on judicial authority.

The 130th Amendment Bill, tabled in 2025, stipulates the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if detained for 30 days on criminal charges warranting five years or more of imprisonment. The bill has been sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed examination.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill, asserting it upholds 'constitutional morality.' Shah maintained confidence in its passage, arguing that the bill applies uniformly and transparently to all political leaders. He highlighted its pioneering nature, noting that even the Prime Minister would be subject to these provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

