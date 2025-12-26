Odisha Police Intensify Operations After High-Profile Maoist Encounter
Odisha Police have ramped up operations in Kandhamal district following the neutralization of four Maoists, including the high-profile Ganesh Uike, carrying a bounty of Rs 1.2 crore. Security forces aim to capture more insurgents, deploying additional personnel to intensify combing efforts in the region's forested hideouts.
Odisha Police have escalated their campaign against Maoist insurgents in the Kandhamal district, following a high-profile operation that resulted in the deaths of four Maoists, including the notorious Ganesh Uike, who had a bounty of Rs 1.2 crore on his head.
Authorities are conducting intensive combing operations within the forest areas under Chakapada police jurisdiction, edging towards Ganjam district, in an effort to capture additional insurgents potentially injured in previous confrontations. 'We urge locals not to provide refuge to these injured individuals, as they could be Maoists from Chhattisgarh,' urged Additional DGP Sanjeeb Panda during a briefing.
Security has been bolstered with reinforcements from the Odisha Special Operations Group and other forces, targeting forested areas and suspected hideouts. The recent encounter saw Maoists exchanging approximately 100 rounds of gunfire with security, ultimately resulting in the recovery of four bodies and several weapons, including INSAS rifles, at the scene.
