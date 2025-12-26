Operation Secure Borders: Intensified Security Check Initiatives Ahead of New Year
Security forces have commenced extensive search and verification operations across Kishtwar, Kathua, Samba, and Jammu to ensure heightened security in anticipation of the new year. These measures include intensive area searches, vehicle checks, and identity verification procedures to thwart any potential threats and maintain safety.
Security forces have intensified operations in Kishtwar, Kathua, Samba, and Jammu in the run-up to the new year to bolster security measures, officials announced. The initiative includes search and verification procedures in key regions to maintain vigilant oversight.
In Kishtwar, the army has expanded search activities in the Chatroo and neighboring villages, guided by actionable intelligence. Enhanced deployments aim to detect any suspicious activities, they added. Similarly, efforts in Kathua involve collaborative searches by the BSF and local police in Marheen tehsil's Hande Chak village to ensure heightened security.
Along the Indo-Pakistan International Border in Samba, police have launched an extensive verification drive amid terror threats. Document checks aim to prevent misuse, especially among migrant workers. Additionally, authorities maintain stringent security along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway with comprehensive vehicle checks. The tightened measures are set to continue, officials confirmed.
