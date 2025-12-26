Karnataka High Court Grants Interim Bail to BJP MLA in Murder Case
The Karnataka High Court has granted interim bail to BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in the Biklu Shiva murder case. The court ordered his immediate release if arrested and highlighted his compliance with the investigation. The decision came after the rejection of his anticipatory bail by the Special Court.
The Karnataka High Court has granted interim bail to BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in connection to the murder case of rowdy sheeter Biklu Shiva.
The ruling follows Basavaraj's appeal against the Special Court for People's Representatives' rejection of his anticipatory bail plea.
The High Court has ordered his immediate release in case of arrest and urged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.
Senior advocate Sandesh Chout, representing Basavaraj, argued that despite his client's compliance with the investigation, no chargesheet had been filed against him, citing no valid reasoning from authorities.
Basavaraj, who had been protected from arrest from July 18 to December 19, sought continued protection which the High Court accepted.
Meanwhile, government advocates have been directed to file objections to the anticipatory bail application by January 6 with an adjourned hearing scheduled.
Previously, the Special Court's dismissal of Basavaraj's bail application had led the Criminal Investigation Department to issue a lookout notice.
