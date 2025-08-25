Canara HSBC's EZ Pension Plan Paves Path to Financial Freedom

In a recent launch, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited, in partnership with Policybazaar, unveiled the EZ Pension Plan. This individual linked pension plan aims to guide customers toward financial independence during retirement years amidst rising healthcare costs and limited awareness of retirement planning.

The India Ageing Report 2023 highlights a demographic shift in India's population, with the share of citizens aged 60 and above set to nearly double by 2050. With traditional retirement income sources proving insufficient, the EZ Pension Plan offers a structured strategy for accumulating funds.

The plan's features include zero allocation charges, flexibility in retirement age, and unlimited policy switches. Canara HSBC emphasizes providing peace of mind and disciplined savings for a secure future, while Policybazaar supports this vision with an emphasis on growth and financial stability in retirement planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)