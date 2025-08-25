Left Menu

Global Markets Sway: Federal Reserve's Influence and Industry Shifts

Global markets reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cuts, with significant impacts across regions. While Asian stocks hit highs, European shares dipped as optimism faded. The Fed's influence extends to corporate earnings projections, bond yields, and broader economic considerations, amidst geopolitical and corporate developments.

Updated: 25-08-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets reacted mixedly on Monday following expectations for imminent interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Asian shares saw multi-year highs, contrasting with a decline in European stocks as investors recalibrated their outlook in light of Jerome Powell's recent speech and the broader economic landscape.

In the United States, futures reflected a high probability of upcoming rate cuts, potentially easing interest rates significantly by mid-2024. Specifically, an 84% likelihood of a quarter-point rate cut in September was noted alongside possible deeper reductions.

The foreign exchange and commodities markets also reflected these shifts as key currencies and gold adjusted according to the dollar's movements. Meanwhile, oil prices were buoyant amidst geopolitical tensions, notably the stalled negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

