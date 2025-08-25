Kejriwal and Shah Clash Over Controversial Constitution Amendment Bill

In a fiery exchange, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the contentious Constitution Amendment Bill. Kejriwal castigated Shah for allegedly enabling criminals within political ranks and questioned the consequences for those who frame innocents unlawfully.

The proposed legislation has sparked considerable debate, with Shah urging whether national leaders could effectively govern from jail, advocating that the bill upholds democratic integrity. Shah clarified that the bill stipulates the removal of leaders imprisoned beyond 30 days for serious offenses.

Despite staunch opposition labeling the reform as 'unconstitutional,' Shah defended its introduction during the monsoon session, asserting that it would undergo scrutiny by a bipartisan Joint Committee. The clash highlights deep-seated tensions between political factions over governance standards and accountability.

