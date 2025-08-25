Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora Reinforces Commitment to Industrial Growth

In a bid to bolster Punjab's industrial capabilities, Industry and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora assessed the operations at the Mohali Hitech Metal Cluster on Monday. Engaging with stakeholders, Arora reiterated the state administration's dedication to enhancing Punjab's industrial ecosystem as envisioned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

During the visit, the Minister extolled the cluster's management for proficiently operating the facility, which aids around 80 MSME units in manufacturing bathroom fittings. Arora assured stakeholders their issues, including pending industry contribution to PSIEC and obstructions posed by the 66 KVA High Tension Tower, would be prioritized with relevant authorities. The operationalization of the Mohali Skill Development Centre, aimed at training skilled workers, is also on the agenda.

Arora examined the cluster's cutting-edge facilities, including a testing lab, design center, and tool room, emphasizing the need to strengthen the government-shareholders joint venture model for the industry's sustainable growth. Accompanying him were Principal Secretary KK Yadav, Director Surabhi Malik, Punjab Development Commission Member Vaibhav Maheshwari, and SAS Nagar Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal.

Prominent industry figures such as BS Anand and Kanwaljit Singh Mahal were present. Earlier, the Minister sought aid from the Union Government to address US-imposed work visa restrictions impacting 150,000 Punjabi truck drivers, following a fatal Florida crash involving a Punjabi driver.

