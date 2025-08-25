Adani Green Energy's Rating Boost: Market Leadership and Robust Growth

Adani Green Energy has received an upgrade in its credit rating from CareEdge Ratings, moving from 'AA-' to 'AA/Stable'. This development comes as a result of the company's prominent market leadership, efficient execution capabilities, and a solid operational and financial stance.

As of June 30, AGEL boasts an operational portfolio of 15.8 GWAC, consisting predominantly of solar, wind, and hybrid assets. The firm's expansion plans aim to tap into a total capacity of 30 GWAC in regions like Khavda, Gujarat. CareEdge Ratings highlights the strategic advantage offered by Adani's long-term power purchase agreements, accounting for 83% of its portfolio, as a significant factor in maintaining revenue stability.

However, the company is under scrutiny due to criminal and civil allegations against its board by the US DOJ and SEC, posing potential risks to its financial flexibility. CareEdge Ratings maintains a stable outlook for AGEL, reflecting confidence in the company's ability to meet its strategic goals, despite these challenges.

