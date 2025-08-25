Left Menu

Haryana's Common Eligibility Test Praised as Labor Triumph

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the seamless execution of the Common Eligibility Test, crediting the success to collaborative efforts. Over 12 lakh candidates participated, with high attendance. He also discussed compensation measures for farmers and criticized opposition claims about the efficiency of government portals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:19 IST
Haryana's Common Eligibility Test Praised as Labor Triumph
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed the state Assembly, affirming the success of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) conducted across Haryana. Celebrated widely, the event saw extensive participation, akin to a festivity, and was accomplished with high levels of cooperation and appreciation from both officials and citizens.

Saini extended his gratitude to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), various government officials, and members of the teaching and transportation staff for their pivotal roles in ensuring a smooth examination process. A significant 13,48,893 candidates registered for the CET, with 12,46,797 ultimately appearing, marking attendance rates exceeding 92% in several districts. While he acknowledged some initial technical glitches, mechanisms like photographs and CCTV were on standby for any verification needs.

The Chief Minister took a jab at opposition critics, stating, "No candidate was left stranded; those who missed out were only the opposition leaders." He also detailed measures taken for candidates who needed assistance reaching the correct exam venues. The CET now holds a validity of three years. Additionally, updates were provided on initiatives like the compensation portal, assisting farmers with waterlogging issues and verified through substantial recent disbursements of Rs 78.50 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

 India
2
RSS Kickstarts Centenary Celebrations with Key Outreach Event in Delhi

RSS Kickstarts Centenary Celebrations with Key Outreach Event in Delhi

 India
3
Trump's Crackdown on Flag Burning: Executive Order Sparks Legal Debates

Trump's Crackdown on Flag Burning: Executive Order Sparks Legal Debates

 United States
4
Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025