Haryana's Common Eligibility Test Praised as Labor Triumph

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed the state Assembly, affirming the success of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) conducted across Haryana. Celebrated widely, the event saw extensive participation, akin to a festivity, and was accomplished with high levels of cooperation and appreciation from both officials and citizens.

Saini extended his gratitude to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), various government officials, and members of the teaching and transportation staff for their pivotal roles in ensuring a smooth examination process. A significant 13,48,893 candidates registered for the CET, with 12,46,797 ultimately appearing, marking attendance rates exceeding 92% in several districts. While he acknowledged some initial technical glitches, mechanisms like photographs and CCTV were on standby for any verification needs.

The Chief Minister took a jab at opposition critics, stating, "No candidate was left stranded; those who missed out were only the opposition leaders." He also detailed measures taken for candidates who needed assistance reaching the correct exam venues. The CET now holds a validity of three years. Additionally, updates were provided on initiatives like the compensation portal, assisting farmers with waterlogging issues and verified through substantial recent disbursements of Rs 78.50 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)