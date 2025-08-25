Left Menu

SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies

SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan assures transparency in future exams amid protests against alleged irregularities. As changes to the exam process are implemented, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal criticizes the BJP-led government's handling of SSC aspirants' demonstrations. The students demand re-examinations and accountability for alleged exam misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:21 IST
SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies
SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a press interaction on Monday, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Chairman S Gopalakrishnan affirmed the commitment towards maintaining fair and transparent recruitment examinations. Addressing recent changes in the examination process, Gopalakrishnan emphasized SSC's dedication to upholding the integrity of its exams while explaining the involvement of four crucial agencies.

Gopalakrishnan assured students of the fairness of upcoming exams, attributing malpractices to incorrect assumptions about agency roles. 'It is SSC's responsibility to conduct the exam with integrity. Action will be taken if any agency fails to meet standards,' he stated, attempting to alleviate concerns about incorrect question papers.

The issue has become politically charged as AAP's Arvind Kejriwal condemned the BJP-led Delhi government for allegedly suppressing student protests against SSC exam irregularities. Following an alleged lathi charge against demonstrators demanding re-examinations, public backlash has grown, urging governmental transparency and accountability for alleged misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025