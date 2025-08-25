SSC Chairman Vows Fair Exams Amidst Protests and Controversies
SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan assures transparency in future exams amid protests against alleged irregularities. As changes to the exam process are implemented, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal criticizes the BJP-led government's handling of SSC aspirants' demonstrations. The students demand re-examinations and accountability for alleged exam misconduct.
In a press interaction on Monday, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Chairman S Gopalakrishnan affirmed the commitment towards maintaining fair and transparent recruitment examinations. Addressing recent changes in the examination process, Gopalakrishnan emphasized SSC's dedication to upholding the integrity of its exams while explaining the involvement of four crucial agencies.
Gopalakrishnan assured students of the fairness of upcoming exams, attributing malpractices to incorrect assumptions about agency roles. 'It is SSC's responsibility to conduct the exam with integrity. Action will be taken if any agency fails to meet standards,' he stated, attempting to alleviate concerns about incorrect question papers.
The issue has become politically charged as AAP's Arvind Kejriwal condemned the BJP-led Delhi government for allegedly suppressing student protests against SSC exam irregularities. Following an alleged lathi charge against demonstrators demanding re-examinations, public backlash has grown, urging governmental transparency and accountability for alleged misconduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
