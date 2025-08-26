Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Himachal Pradesh CM Responds to Pilgrimage Tragedy

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister expressed condolences for two pilgrims killed during the Manimahesh Yatra due to adverse weather. The pilgrimage was suspended as heavy rains loom, claiming 306 lives since June. The State Government pledged assistance, urging public caution near rivers and adherence to advisories for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:10 IST
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn gesture, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his condolences on Monday following the deaths of two pilgrims during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Chamba district. With a heavy heart, the Chief Minister assured that the State Government would extend comprehensive support to the bereaved families during this difficult time.

Amid prayers for the departed, the pilgrimage has been temporarily halted because of adverse weather conditions. District Commissioners from Pathankot and Doda in Jammu and Kashmir have been advised to accommodate pilgrims until conditions improve. The government's advisory, echoing the Meteorological Department's warnings, cautioned citizens against venturing near rivers due to potential heavy rains in the coming 24 hours.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority reported alarming losses and damages in its latest assessment. Over the monsoon period from June 20 to August 25, 306 lives were claimed, with natural disasters accounting for 156 deaths and road accidents accounting for another 150. The economic toll has exceeded Rs 2,39,428.50 lakh, which includes significant damages to property, livestock, and crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

