Uttarakhand Boosts Heli Connectivity and Disaster Management Efforts

Uttarakhand is poised to enhance its helicopter connectivity with the introduction of a new Pithoragarh-Munsyari service set to commence by September 30 under the Udan scheme. This initiative follows efforts by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to secure support from Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu for expanding heli services in the region.

The central government has designated Heritage Aviation to operate the Pithoragarh-Munsyari route. In parallel, plans for a heli service on the Pithoragarh-Dharchula route are advancing, with preliminary consent for Heritage Aviation to manage this new service. A proposal for a Pithoragarh-Delhi route remains under consideration by authorities.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has informed the Chief Minister about a feasibility study for a potential Achhnera-Tanakpur special train, aligning with state demands. The efforts are complemented by ongoing disaster management initiatives in Chamoli district, where recent calamities prompted swift government responses including financial aid allocation and expert studies.

