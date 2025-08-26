High Stakes in Washington: China and U.S. Trade Negotiations Continue

Senior Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang is set to visit Washington this week, aiming to meet with United States officials amid ongoing trade tensions. A U.S. government representative confirmed this development, despite the meeting falling outside formal negotiation schedules.

This meeting comes as traders globally watch for any shifts in the existing tariff ceasefire. Concerns persist about U.S. President Donald Trump's potential imposition of additional high tariffs on Chinese imports as both economies gear up for the end-of-year retail rush.

China aims to step up its agricultural purchases to address its trade surplus with the United States, a move analysts believe could ease the burden on American farmers facing tariffs up to 23% on goods like soybeans. However, Beijing anticipates leveraging better terms, including reduced tariffs and access to U.S. technologies.

