India Takes Bold Leap: PM Modi Unveils Homegrown EVs and Battery Innovation

In a significant step towards green mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Suzuki's first global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the 'e-VITARA', at the company's motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. These electric vehicles, produced entirely in India, are set to be exported to over 100 countries, including key markets in Europe and Japan. The event marks India as the global manufacturing hub for Suzuki's electric vehicle operations.

Further emphasizing India's commitment to green energy, the Prime Minister unveiled new developments at the Suzuki Motor plant. These initiatives reflect the growing potential of local manufacturing under the 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat schemes. A critical part of this achievement is the start of local production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat—a venture by Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki—ensuring that over 80% of the battery value is now domestically produced, boosting both innovation and self-reliance in clean energy.

In another showcase of development, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth Rs 5,400 crores at Khodaldham ground in Ahmedabad. During his address, Modi extended condolences to those affected by recent cloudbursts and heavy rains across the nation, acknowledging these environmental challenges as significant threats that require unified relief and rescue efforts.

