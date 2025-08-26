Left Menu

India Takes Bold Leap: PM Modi Unveils Homegrown EVs and Battery Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Suzuki's first global Battery Electric Vehicle in Gujarat, marking India as a hub for sustainable mobility. The initiative aligns with 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, advancing local hybrid battery production. Modi also addressed the recent extreme weather impacts on the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:24 IST
India Takes Bold Leap: PM Modi Unveils Homegrown EVs and Battery Innovation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off e-Vitara in Ahmedabad (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards green mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Suzuki's first global Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the 'e-VITARA', at the company's motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. These electric vehicles, produced entirely in India, are set to be exported to over 100 countries, including key markets in Europe and Japan. The event marks India as the global manufacturing hub for Suzuki's electric vehicle operations.

Further emphasizing India's commitment to green energy, the Prime Minister unveiled new developments at the Suzuki Motor plant. These initiatives reflect the growing potential of local manufacturing under the 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat schemes. A critical part of this achievement is the start of local production of hybrid battery electrodes at the TDS Lithium-Ion Battery plant in Gujarat—a venture by Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki—ensuring that over 80% of the battery value is now domestically produced, boosting both innovation and self-reliance in clean energy.

In another showcase of development, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth Rs 5,400 crores at Khodaldham ground in Ahmedabad. During his address, Modi extended condolences to those affected by recent cloudbursts and heavy rains across the nation, acknowledging these environmental challenges as significant threats that require unified relief and rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025